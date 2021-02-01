How To Cast Your Vote for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced Thursday that voting for this year's All-Star Game is officially open. The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend, initially scheduled for February 12 to 14 in Indianapolis, will reportedly be held in early March. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta has emerged as the likely site for the weekend.

Who will be this year’s NBA All-Stars?



NBA All-Star Voting presented by @ATT is NOW OPEN!

Vote daily on https://t.co/WChjCTkVGB, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar and #FirstNameLastName.



In Boston, the Celtics have started their campaign for Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown, who some felt was snubbed last year, recently broke an NBA record after scoring 33 points in 19 minutes. Meanwhile, Tatum looks to make his second All-Star Game appearance, averaging 26.8 points per game, 7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut on January 16th after missing 11 games due to a left knee injury. The Celtics announced Sunday that Smart was diagnosed with a Grade I tear of his right medial gastrocnemius after going down in fourth quarter against the Lakers.

How to Vote: Twitter users can vote by writing out the player's names, using the player's name as a hashtag, or tagging the player's Twitter handle AND using #NBAAllStar. Another option is voting on NBA.com or on the NBA app where fans can vote for up to 10 unique players per day.

All-Star Voting Key Dates:

Feb. 4: Fan Voting Update

Feb. 11: Fan Voting Update

Feb. 16: Voting Ends 11:59pm/et

Feb. 18: Starters Announced

Feb. 23: Reserves Announced