How to watch 2024 Los Angeles Sevens rugby tournament

The 2024 World Rugby Sevens Series is heating up.

Next up on the tournament list is Los Angeles, Calif, the fifth of eight worldwide cities hosting games this season.

The stakes are raising and the margin for error is extremely slim at this stage, especially for teams preparing for the Paris Olympics after the season.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens:

When is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

The LA sevens will run from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

Where is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., home of the LA Galaxy, is the venue for the tournament.

How to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens

The LA sevens will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, throughout the three days. Here's the schedule breakdown:

Fri., March 1 Pool Play Day 1 7:20 p.m. Peacock Sat., March 2 Pool Play Day 2 – Part 1 12:20 p.m. Peacock Pool Play Day 2 – Part 2 4:51 p.m. Peacock Men’s Quarterfinals/Semifinals 9:30 p.m. Peacock Sun., March 3 Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 1 12:20 p.m. Peacock Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 2 4:13 p.m. Peacock Finals 7:30 p.m. Peacock

For a country-by-country breakdown, click here.

What are the standings for the men's table?

Team USA is just clinging onto a top-eight spot on the men's table. Here's how the ladder looks entering the fifth tournament in L.A.

Argentina: 78 points Ireland: 54 points Fiji: 54 points New Zealand: 50 points Australia: 46 points South Africa: 46 points France: 36 points USA: 30 points

What are the standings for the women's table?

Team USA fares better on the women's side. Here's how things look: