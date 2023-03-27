Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Says He Requested Trade From Ravens in Early March

The 2019 NFL MVP says he requested a trade on March 2

By Max Molski

Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens in early March originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Lamar Jackson wants to leave Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback announced in a letter to fans on Twitter that he requested a trade from the franchise on March 2:

“A letter to my fans …

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

More to come…

