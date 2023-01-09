Lions Troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers With Hilarious Video After Playing Spoiler

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football.

But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival.

In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.

And after sweeping Aaron Rodgers for the first time to end Green Bay's season, the Lions rubbed some salt in the wound with a hilarious TikTok.

The Lions social media team kept receipts.



They posted this TikTok video of Aaron Rodgers comments from the season: pic.twitter.com/7m6xKnBWLt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 9, 2023

The video wasn't the only fun that Detroit had at Rodgers' expense on Sunday.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, safety Kerby Joseph picked off Rodgers on a deep ball intended for wideout Christian Watson.

The Packers would never get the ball back after the interception, as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

While the Lions missed the playoffs for a sixth straight year, they did secure their first winning season (9-8) since 2017.