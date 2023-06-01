College Football

LSU Football Team Shows Off Air-Conditioned Helmets for 2023 Season

The LSU football team will fight extreme temperatures in a unique way this season

By Logan Reardon

Playing football in the heat just got a little easier.

The LSU Tigers play in one of college football's hottest environments, as temperatures and humidity reach uncomfortable levels throughout the season.

To combat the weather in Baton Rouge, La., LSU has unveiled a new helmet with built-in air conditioning.

LSU will wear air-conditioned helmets for all practices and games in 2023. Created by a Louisiana-based company called Tigeraire, the helmets reportedly have a five-hour life span before needing to be recharged and last up to four years.

Understandably, student-athletes are excited to take the field with these helmets. Here's how they reacted after trying it on for the first time:

The cool air can be customized on each helmet, with the option to pump the air onto the forehead or down to the nose and mouth. When a player is wearing a visor, it defogs the screen so players never have to worry about losing sight of the field.

Playing in the Southeastern Conference, LSU has a number of games set to be played in extreme heat every year. This season, the Tigers will play against Florida State in Orlando, Mississippi State in Starkville, Ole Miss in Oxford and Alabama in Tuscaloosa -- in addition to their seven home games outdoors at Tiger Stadium.

