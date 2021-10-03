shooting

Man Arrested in Utah Football Player's Shooting Death

Aaron Lowe's death came less than a year after his teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting

Aaron Lowe
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe.

Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Because of the incredible work of our homicide detectives, we have justice for Aaron,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said during a news conference Sunday. “When I talked to Aaron's mother on Monday, I made her a promise. We would find her son’s alleged killer.”

Brown did not discuss a motive and declined to answer questions from reporters. But he did say the shooting was not a targeted attack on the university, its athletic department or Lowe, nor was it gang-related.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 4: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Patriots 5 hours ago

Brady's Return: Pats-Bucs Game Day at Last

Lowe, 21, was shot at a house party just after midnight Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police said. A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

Police had previously received noise complaints about the party, but officers didn't respond because they were dealing with other emergency calls, police spokesman Brent Weisberg has said. When dispatchers got a call about a fight with a weapon more than an hour later, officers immediately went to the house in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Lowe's death came less than a year after his teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.

Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas, and switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020.

In August, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.

The Utes credited Lowe for persuading Jordan to play at Utah after decommitting from the school. Jordan was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year and led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game before he was killed.

Lowe appeared in 16 combined games on special teams his first two seasons and played in four games this season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingUniversity of UtahSalt Lake City policeUTESAaron Lowe
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us