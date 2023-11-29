College Football

Mass. gets ready for Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

"The ticket for this game is greater than any AFC Championship Game that we’ve hosted here, greater than Taylor Swift, greater than anything," said Jonathan Kraft, the Patriots' president

By John Moroney

Excitement is ramping up for the Army-Navy football game — and not just because it could be one of the better games played in Foxborough this season, given the way things are going for the Patriots.

The Krafts have been trying to bring America’s Game to Gillette Stadium for years, and this matchup, the 124th between the two service academies, will be the first at the stadium.

The response has been overwhelming, officials said at a kickoff event Wednesday — tickets sold out quickly, including over 50,000 that were snapped by spectators from out of state.

Thousands of boots and flags filled the field at Gillette Stadium Saturday in honor of veterans.

While the big game is a week from Saturday, members of the teams gathered in Foxborough for Wednesday's event. Gov. Maura Healey presented the team captains with replicas of bowls crafted by Paul Revere.

The game is big for Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, too. He's a Navy reservist who played at Annapolis.

"Army–Navy is one of those special events," he said. "It’s such an important game for not only the people on the field but it’s such an important game for those watching."

He'll find out if his beloved Midshipmen can extend their 62–54 series lead over Army's Black Knights on Saturday, Dec. 9.

