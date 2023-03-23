Meet the top NBA draft prospect not named Victor Wembanyama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is probably going to feel like hitting the actual lottery.

That’s because the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft comes with a potential once-in-a-generation prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old center, who plays for French club Metropolitans 92, reportedly stands a towering 7-foot-5 in shoes. And this is not your typical 7-foot-5 player, as Wembanyama can defend the rim like a center and create offensively like a wing. That rare combination was on full display during two exhibition games against the G League Ignite in October 2022.

All lottery teams will be hoping to win the Wemby sweepstakes. However, the team that lands the No. 2 pick could still get quite the consolation prize.

Meet the top prospect in the 2023 draft not named Victor Wembanyama:

Who is Scoot Henderson?

Scoot Henderson is a second-year guard for the G League Ignite and has long been regarded as the best prospect in the 2023 draft behind Wembanyama. That’s not to say he’s a lock to go second, as Alabama’s Brandon Miller has recently gained momentum as a contender for that pick, but Henderson shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in June.

While Wembanyama stole the show in the Metropolitans 92-Ignite games, Henderson also impressed. He posted 28 points on 11 of 21 shooting, five rebounds and nine assists in the first game.

Scoot Henderson has BIG TIME GAME!



He exited the second game early after banging knees with Wembanyama.

Where is Scoot Henderson from?

Henderson is from Marietta, Ga., which is roughly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

What high school did Scoot Henderson go to?

Henderson attended Kell High School in Marietta.

Was Scoot Henderson a No. 1 college basketball recruit?

Henderson was originally part of the Class of 2022 before reclassifying to 2021. 247Sports ranked Henderson as the No. 10 player in the 2021 class that was led by Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

Henderson had offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee before heading to the G League.

At 17 years old, Henderson became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history when he signed with the Ignite in May 2021.

How old is Scoot Henderson?

Henderson turned 19 years old in February.

How tall is Scoot Henderson?

Henderson is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

What is Scoot Henderson’s wingspan?

While Henderson isn’t a big guard, he makes up for his lack of height with an impressive 6-foot-9 wingspan.

What are Scoot Henderson’s G League stats?

Over 25 total games this season, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 30.2 minutes. He shot 44.3% from the field, 32.4% from 3 and 75% at the free throw line.

With the Ignite unlikely to make the playoffs, Henderson was shut down ahead of the team’s final five games of the regular season.

Who is Scoot Henderson’s NBA comparison?

As an explosive, athletic lead guard, Henderson has unsurprisingly drawn comparisons to Ja Morant, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.