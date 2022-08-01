Boston Red Sox

MLB Trade Deadline: Red Sox Acquire Catcher Reese McGuire From White Sox

The Red Sox have acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the White Sox amid a flurry of deals Monday ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox have finally joined the MLB trade deadline frenzy.

They announced Monday night the acquisition of catcher Reese McGuire, plus a player to be named later or cash considerations, from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for relief pitcher Jake Diekman.

McGuire is batting .225 with zero home runs with 10 RBI and a .261 on-base percentage in 53 games for the White Sox this season.

The addition of McGuire comes after the Red Sox reportedly traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier Monday evening. Boston also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in a separate deal, per reports.

