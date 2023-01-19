NBA All-Star Voting: LeBron, Giannis, KD and Steph Curry All Collect Over 5 million Votes in Latest Returns

Two NBA stars ahead of Steph in latest All-Star vote update originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the third and final fan vote returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Steph Curry remains the top All-Star vote-getter among NBA guards.

However, the Warriors superstar still trails LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the overall lead.

Durant is currently sidelined with an injury to his right knee and is expected to be reevaluated this week. His status for the All-Star game on Feb. 19 remains unknown.

Curry collected 5,151,822 votes in the third fan voting return released by the league Thursday. He is one of five Warriors players -- the most of any team in the league -- to land in the top 10 among Western Conference guards and frontcourt players.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/nqNZqkeVJw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2023

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, looking to make his second career All-Star appearance, remained in the No. 5 spot in the frontcourt with 2,158,855 votes. Draymond Green (eighth, 981,695) and Kevon Looney (ninth, 692,095) also occupied the same spot they did last week.

Klay Thompson stayed in fifth place among guards in the West with 1,222,843 votes, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,843,460) in fourth and ahead of Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (973,226) in sixth.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to decide All-Star starters, with NBA players and media accounting for 25 percent each.

The NBA will reveal the All-Star Game starters and two team captains on Jan. 26, with the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend set to begin Feb. 17 from Vivint Arena in Utah.