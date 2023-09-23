NFL

Browns running back Nick Chubb is believed to have torn MCL

The injury is also not believed to be career-threatening

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is carted off the field with an injury
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, an injury that should not be career-threatening, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery, said the person, who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

ESPN was first to report Chubb’s initial diagnosis.

Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Monday night's loss at Pittsburgh when he was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had the same knee reconstructed when he tore several ligaments in 2015 while playing in college at Georgia.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Browns (1-1) will play their first game without Chubb on Sunday against Tennessee (1-1).

The Browns considered several options to replace Chubb before re-signing free agent Kareem Hunt, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before the team decided not retain him after last season.

Second-year back Jerome Ford will get the bulk of carries going forward. He rushed for 106 yards on 16 attempts after replacing Chubb in the second quarter against the Steelers.

NFL

Sunday Night Football Sep 22

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3 Sunday Night Football game

New York Giants Sep 22

Saquon Barkley to miss Giants Week 3 game at 49ers with ankle sprain

Hunt is back on a one-year contract that could pay him $4 million if he reaches some incentives.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Hunt will be active and play against the Titans.

Here are some notable rule changes that will be in effect for the 2023 NFL season.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLCleveland Browns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us