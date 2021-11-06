Aaron Rodgers

No NFL Doctor Told Aaron Rodgers Vaccinated People Can't Catch Or Spread COVID, League Says

A Wisconsin-based health care organization also cut ties with Rodgers after revealing he's unvaccinated and has sought out alternate treatments that have been disproven

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Sirius XM.

The NFL denied Rodger's comments in a statement.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

