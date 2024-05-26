Vt. convenience store robbed, police looking for armed suspect

Police in Enosburg, Vermont, are searching for whoever robbed a convenience store overnight.

Vermont State Police say troopers were called just after midnight Sunday for a report of an armed robbery at the Jolley on Main St.

Store employees told police that a male entered the store with his shirt pulled up over his face, said he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from one of the registers. He's described as about 5'10 and was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) with 'VTIPS,' or online here.

State police investigated an armed robbery at the Jolley convenience store earlier this month, too. In that incident, police said the suspect entered the store, showed a knife and demanded tobacco products and cash. He was wearing a puffy black coat, a camo mask, blue jeans and red shoes. Detectives were also looking to identify a second person of interest who was seen near the store about an hour after the robbery.