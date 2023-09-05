Oakland A's fans buy ‘Sell' billboard near Oakland Coliseum

Video posted this week on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a new billboard ad outside the Oakland Coliseum: in large letters, white against an all-green background, it reads, “Sell.”

The ad also contains a URL which links to the website “The Summer of Sell,” run by the non-profit The Oakland 68’s and the company The Last Dive Bar. Both have been pushing for John Fisher, the owner of the Oakland A’s, to sell the team.

The refrain “Sell” has been a rallying cry of fans who have been trying to get Fisher to do just that, wearing shirts with the same slogan when they attend games.

Fisher has said the proposed, and very controversial, move to Los Vegas is over money. The team wants a new stadium and said it couldn’t keep waiting for Oakland to approve one.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has told NBC Bay Area the ballpark deal is in limbo, but said the hold-up was due to the A’s changing the rules, price and timeline.