Another round of rain Tuesday, with cooler temperatures

The cool flow of air off the ocean has returned, and it will keep the numbers down in the coming days, especially at the coast.

We're compounding the issue with clouds and the looming threat for a passing shower Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday. All told, there's not a lot of water that we'll squeeze from the clouds, but it's enough to keep things damp.

If you seeded your lawn or just planted some garden beds, this is probably great news. If not, then we'll just have to tough it out.

The turnaround appears to be on Thursday as the milder air gets the upper hand, and most importantly, the wind direction shifts to the south and southwest.

Don't expect us to go nuts with the bounce in temperatures, however. The bar is low. And I'm still thinking the coast will sit right on the sea breeze line, so along the water, we'll have a hard time getting into the mild air.

This may be a game-time decision.

Friday and Saturday, the winds again turn in from the east, so once again, temperatures will slump. Sunshine will dominate, however, so at least it's dry.