Patrick Mahomes' brother apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor's number originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Despite Washington's loss on Sunday, it was still a special day as the team honored the late Sean Taylor with a jersey retirement. Some controversy arose on the sidelines, though.
Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson, a well-known TikTok personality, was spotted doing a viral dance while standing on Taylor's painted number on the sideline. He posted the video to his nearly one million followers on TikTok before later deleting it.
Later on Sunday night, Mahomes posted an apology on Twitter.
He explained that he and Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, were directed to stand in that area and he meant no disrespect.
This is the second time in 2021 that Jackson Mahomes has been involved in a controversy at a Chiefs game. In Kansas City's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he poured water onto a group of Ravens fans.