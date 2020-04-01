New England Patriots

Patriots Release Third-String Quarterback Cody Kessler

Cody Kessler warms up
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images, File

The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cody Kessler, their latest roster move at the position following the departure of Tom Brady in free agency. 

Kessler spent time on New England's practice squad last season. He was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Jarrett Stidham. 

The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month. 

Kessler was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts during his four-year career that also included a stop in Jacksonville in 2018. He has completed 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. 

