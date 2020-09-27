Patriots Ahead of Raiders at Half

After a slow start, the Patriots have started to get their wits about them at Gillette Stadium.

New England leads the Raiders at halftime, 13-10, behind a stout performance in the running game and some help from several Vegas miscues.

The Patriots have carried the ball 21 times for 108 yards through 30 minutes of football, with JJ Taylor's 36 yards on eight carries leading the way. Las Vegas, which entered the game with a 2-0 record, has committed four penalties for 30 yards and lost a pair of fumbles.

Cam Newton is a pedestrian 10 for 19 passing for 90 yards, with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead with 0:34 left in the half and an interception earlier on. With eight yards rushing, he moved past Randall Cunningham for second on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list among quarterbacks.

Nick Folk was good on a pair of short field goal attempts for New England, connecting from 23 and 33 yards out.

Derek Carr threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau with 0:06 in the half to get the Raiders back within a field goal.

Las Vegas will receive the second half kick off.