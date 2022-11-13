Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

The birds have made themselves at home in Pittsburgh this season

By Max Molski

Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action.

Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy the field during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. Check out the bizarre scene below:

The pigeons have made themselves at home in the Steelers’ stadium this season.

Last month, a group of birds was also on the field during the team’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with pigeons, the Steelers also share Acrisure Stadium with the University of Pittsburgh football team. The Panthers have also encountered the birds when playing at the venue this season.

The Steelers beat the Bucs the last time the pigeons showed up for one of their games. If they pick up a win against the Saints, they may choose to embrace the Pittsburgh Pigeons even more.

