Report: CB D.J. Reed to Join Jets on Three-Year Deal After Stint With Seahawks

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is adding a familiar face to his defense.

Cornerback D.J. Reed reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Jets. The Athletic's Connor Hughes first reported the deal.

Reed was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and played two seasons for San Francisco under then-defensive coordinator Saleh. After being waived due to injury, Reed played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and 2021.

Over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old Reed emerged as the Seahawks' best cornerback. At 5-foot-9, Reed is a versatile player who served as a kick and punt returner in 2020 and sat atop Seattle's CB depth chart in 2021.

The Jets also made several moves during the legal tampering period so far, with reported agreements with Reed, C.J. Uzomah and Laken Tomlinson. They reportedly have also re-signed Braxton Berrios, Tevin Coleman, Conor McDermott and Lamarcus Joyner.