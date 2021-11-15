Boston Red Sox

Report: Julio Lugo, Former Red Sox Shortstop, Has Died at Age 45

By Darren Hartwell

The starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Boston Red Sox passed away suddenly Monday.

Former major leaguer Julio Lugo has died at age 45 due to an apparent heart attack, Lugo's family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas on Monday. The Dominican Republic-based newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo's death Monday.

Lugo joined the Red Sox in December 2006 on a four-year, $36 million contract. He hit .237 with eight home runs and 73 RBIs for Boston in 2007 and batted .385 during the World Series (5 for 13) to help the club win its second championship in four years.

The Dominican Republic native spent three seasons in Boston before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009. He enjoyed a 12-year major league career split between seven teams, his longest stints coming with the Houston Astros (four years), Tampa Bay Rays (four years) and Red Sox.

Lugo would have turned 46 on Tuesday.

