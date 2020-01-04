Report: Patriots to Be Disciplined for Video Violations

The Patriots are expected to be disciplined within the next two weeks for their involvement in gameday video violations in Cincinnati, according to a report by ESPN.

The incident unfolded at a Bengals-Browns game in Cincinnati in Week 14, one week prior to New England's matchup with the Bengals.

A credentialed Patriots videographer — reportedly wearing Boston Bruins apparel in the press box — was spotted on December 8 by a Bengals staffer filming what appeared to be the Cincinnati sideline for eight minutes during the game, leading to a confrontation in which the videographer offered to delete the footage.

According to the Patriots, the videographer was at Paul Brown Stadium to film their "Do Your Job" web series, which airs on Patriots.com.

The series, which began airing in 2018, offers viewers an inside look at New England's operation beyond the playing field. The title, "Do Your Job," is derived from a Bill Belichick catchphrase that has become a rallying cry for Patriots fans over the last two decades.

In the first episode, the Patriots feature equipment manager Brenden Murphy and what his job entails. The 9-minute-long video is narrated by Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and features interviews with Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Devin McCourty.

Other "Do Your Job" episodes include looks at Jim Whalen and the team's training staff, team sports dietitian Ted Harper and Nancy Meier, the head of scouting administration.

The Patriots acknowledged inappropriately filming during the game. The videographer who was caught filming the Cincinnati sideline was suspended.