A'ja Wilson Leads Team USA Into Quarterfinals Matchup Against Australia

Australia beat the undefeated U.S. team 70-67 in an exhibition game last month

By James Pollard

Team USA enters the women’s basketball quarterfinals undefeated in the tournament and riding a 52-game Olympic win streak in the quest for a seventh-straight gold medal. 

As daunting as those numbers might sound for other teams, their next opponent recently found success against the United States. Australia beat the U.S. 70-67 in a July 16 exhibition game in Las Vegas.

The U.S. women will hope to get off to hotter starts during the medal round than they did during the group games. Team USA trailed after the opening period in all three of those games before pulling ahead. 

The team will look for WNBA 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson — who scored 61 total points in the three group round games — to keep providing the offensive spark when they play Australia. The winner will then play China or Serbia. 

Viewers can watch the quarterfinal game at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 4 through the USA channel. 

