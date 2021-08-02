Track and Field

Watch Sandi Morris's Pole Break During Olympic Pole Vault Events

The 2016 Silver-medal winner suffered an injury during the qualifying rounds Monday

By James Pollard

Team USA’s Sandi Morris will not defend her 2016 silver medal in the women’s pole vault final at Tokyo. 

After rain delayed her qualifying round attempt, Morris’ pole snapped mid-air, leading to an injury and preventing her from completing three more attempts at the bar. 

Morris, who set a new American record for women’s outdoor pole vaulting shortly after the Rio Olympics after clearing five meters, also won silver at the World Track and Field Championships in 2019. 

She posted of a video of herself practicing in Tokyo on July 31 and said she was feeling "chipper and confident" heading into the preliminary part of the competition.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It’s not the first time Morris has been injured like this. At the 2016 World Challenge in the Czech Republic, she broke her left wrist after her pole shattered. 

How high can you fly when you are jumping off Legos? Pole vaulter Sandi Morris exlpains her sport using the plastic toy pieces.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Live blog 21 hours ago

Tokyo Updates: Allman Conquers Rain for Discus Gold; USA Baseball Loses on Walk-Off

swimming 2 hours ago

Highlights: Team USA Secures 30 Total Swimming Medals in Tokyo

Viewers can stream the Women’s Pole Vault Final on Aug. 5 at 6:20 a.m. ET. 

This article tagged under:

Track and FieldTokyo OlympicsSandi Morrispole vault
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us