Team USA’s Sandi Morris will not defend her 2016 silver medal in the women’s pole vault final at Tokyo.

After rain delayed her qualifying round attempt, Morris’ pole snapped mid-air, leading to an injury and preventing her from completing three more attempts at the bar.

Morris, who set a new American record for women’s outdoor pole vaulting shortly after the Rio Olympics after clearing five meters, also won silver at the World Track and Field Championships in 2019.

She posted of a video of herself practicing in Tokyo on July 31 and said she was feeling "chipper and confident" heading into the preliminary part of the competition.

A solid short approach session today here in Japan, following an awesome full sesh last week at home, has me feeling chipper and confident! I feel things have come together at just the right time! 🙏🏼🤞🏼



Carrying this positive energy forth. T-2 days to prelims! pic.twitter.com/ke64X3zxSa — Sandi Morris, OLY🇺🇸 (@sandicheekspv) July 31, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It’s not the first time Morris has been injured like this. At the 2016 World Challenge in the Czech Republic, she broke her left wrist after her pole shattered.

How high can you fly when you are jumping off Legos? Pole vaulter Sandi Morris exlpains her sport using the plastic toy pieces.

Viewers can stream the Women’s Pole Vault Final on Aug. 5 at 6:20 a.m. ET.