Trey Lance Vows to ‘Attack' Rehab After Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

49ers' Lance vows to 'attack' rehab after ankle surgery

Trey Lance's road to recovery officially has started.

The 49ers' quarterback underwent successful ankle surgery Monday, one day after he suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

Shortly after the 49ers' announcement, Lance posted an update to his social media accounts.

Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! pic.twitter.com/l5hoBWsLDw — Trey Lance (@treylance09) September 19, 2022

For Lance to be in good spirits is a good sign, considering the 22-year-old's 2022 season came to an end after just five quarters.

In eight career games (four starts), Lance has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 54.9 percent of his passes. That adds up to an 84.5 passer rating.

Lance also has rushed 54 times for 235 yards and one score.

With Lance now sidelined for the season, the 49ers' offense will be back in the hands of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers return to the field Sunday night to take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

