Kentucky Derby to remain on NBC through 2032 in extension with Churchill Downs

The deal was announced hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kentucky Derby will remain on NBC through 2032 after the network and Churchill Downs Inc. extended their contract through 2032, announcing it hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

The race switched to NBC in 2001 after airing on ABC from 1975-2000 and CBS from 1952-1974. The multi-year extension will make NBC the longest-running home of the race for 3-year-old horses.

The deal includes multi-platform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

