Barry Bonds

Twitter Reacts to Barry Bonds Getting Snubbed From Baseball Hall of Fame

Patrick Mahomes and Alex Wood were among those who expressed their displeasure with the HOF voting results

By Tom Dierberger

Twitter reacts to Bonds getting snubbed from Baseball Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Barry Bonds has been left out of Cooperstown again.

In his final year of eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Bonds received 66 percent of the vote, falling short of the needed 75-percent clip once again. It was his highest polling since entering the ballot in 2013.

Many athletes and baseball pundits took to Twitter to relay their displeasure with the voting results, including the Giants official Twitter account, Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood and Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

At least Giants fans aren't alone in their pain.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Barry BondsMLBBaseball Hall of fame
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us