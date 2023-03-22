What Are the Key Dates for the 2023 MLB Season? From Opening Day to World Series

2023 MLB full schedule: Opening Day, London Series, All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time to play ball -- for real.

As Spring Training winds to a conclusion and players shed the rust off their bats, all eyes will turn to the next phase of the 2023 Major League Baseball calendar: Opening Day

Opening Day will tip off the 162-game regular season with baseball back in our daily schedule up until October.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But just when is Opening Day? Let’s take a look at when the 2023 MLB regular season will start along with key dates in the build up to the World Series:

When is MLB Opening Day 2023?

Opening Day of the 2023 MLB regular season is set for Thursday, March 30.

When is MLB Jackie Robinson Day 2023?

Jackie Robinson Day, when every player wears No. 42 in honor of the baseball icon, is on Saturday, April 15.

When is the MLB Mexico Series 2023?

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will be heading to Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City for a two-game series from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, April 30.

When is the MLB London Series 2023?

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will be heading to England for a two-game series in London Stadium from Saturday, June 24, to Sunday, June 25.

When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held from Friday, July 7, to Tuesday, July 11, in Seattle.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Break, Game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Break will be from Monday, July 10, to Thursday, July 13. The All-Star Game in T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, is on Tuesday, July 11.

When is the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

The last day for franchises to negotiate and finalize trades is on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

When is the 2023 MLB Little League Classic?

MLB is headed back to Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 20, when the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals go head-to-head in the Little League Classic.

When is Roberto Clemente Day in 2023?

MLB players will wear a No. 21 patch on their jerseys to honor Roberto Clemente on Friday, Sept. 15. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Clemente’s sole team for 18 seasons, will be hosting the New York Yankees that day at PNC Park.

When does the 2023 MLB regular season end?

Sunday, Oct. 1, is the final day of the 2023 MLB regular season.

When do the 2023 MLB Playoffs begin?

Following the regular season’s conclusion, 2023 MLB playoff action will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

When is the 2023 MLB World Series?

While the start date for MLB’s ultimate series won’t be until later in October, Game 7 -- if needed -- is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4.