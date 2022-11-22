World Cup 2022, Day 3 Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 34 mins ago • Updated 16 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo Day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will see Argentina playing against Saudi Arabia, Denmark versus Tunisia, Mexico against Poland and France matching up against Australia. 6 photos 1/6 Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain of Argentina celebrates with teammates after Messi scores first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 2/6 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. 3/6 Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina scores their team’s first goal via a penalty past Mohammed Al-Owais of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 4/6 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina scores their team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 5/6 James Williamson/Getty Images VAR reviews a penalty decision for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 6/6 Sebastian Frej/MB Media via Getty Images Fans of team Argentina cheer during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Car Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham World Cup 2022, Day 2 Top Moments in Photos: USMNT and Wales Tie and England Scored a 6-2 Win in Their Debut Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup 2022: Top Moments in Photos Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony