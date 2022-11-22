World Cup 2022, Day 3 Top Moments in Photos

By NBC and Telemundo Digital

Day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will see Argentina playing against Saudi Arabia, Denmark versus Tunisia, Mexico against Poland and France matching up against Australia.

Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain of Argentina celebrates with teammates after Messi scores first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images
Lionel Messi of Argentina scores their team’s first goal via a penalty past Mohammed Al-Owais of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Lionel Messi of Argentina scores their team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
James Williamson/Getty Images
VAR reviews a penalty decision for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Sebastian Frej/MB Media via Getty Images
Fans of team Argentina cheer during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

