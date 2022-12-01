Day 12 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup saw Morocco leading Canada by two early-game goals by halftime, with the Canadian team scoring one point with a own goal by Morocco's goalkeeper. Morocco won the match 1–2, and will
advance to the Round of 16.
Croatia will also advance to the Round of 16 after ending in a scoreless draw in their match against Belgium.
Germany scored three late goals to overcome a 2-1 deficit for a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. But the comeback victory wasn't enough to push the 2014 champs through due to
Japan's 2-1 upset of Spain.
23 photos
1/23
GETTY IMAGES
Ao Tanaka of Japan celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
2/23
PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images
Spain’s midfielder #26 Pedri reacts following a foul during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec. 1, 2022.
3/23
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Spain’s forward #17 Yeremy Pino (L) heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022.
4/23
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Germany’s forward #10 Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022.
5/23
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Spain’s forward #07 Alvaro Morata (3rd R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022.
6/23
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
Germany’s goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer (C) deflects a shot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022.
7/23
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Costa Rica’s goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas (L) saves a shot from Germany’s midfielder #08 Leon Goretzka during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022.
8/23
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Costa Rica’s midfielder #17 Yeltsin Tejeda shoots the ball past Germany’s defender #15 Niklas Suele during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022.
9/23
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
Germany’s midfielder #14 Jamal Musiala (2ndL) fights for the ball with Costa Rica’s midfielder #17 Yeltsin Tejeda (L), Costa Rica’s defender #04 Keysher Fuller (C), Costa Rica’s midfielder #05 Celso Borges (top) and Costa Rica’s defender #19 Kendall Waston during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022.
10/23
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Canada players celebrate their first goal scored an own goal by Nayef Aguerd (not pictured) of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
11/23
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Milan Borjan of Canada celebrates after an own goal by Nayef Aguerd of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
12/23
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
13/23
Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images
Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
14/23
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco, left, celebrates with Azzedine Ounahi after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
15/23
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022 in Doha.
16/23
Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images
Hakim Ziyech scores Morocco’s, and the match’s, first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
17/23
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco controls the ball against Alistair Johnston of Canada during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha.
18/23
Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Abdelhamid Sabiri of Morocco in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Dec. 1, 2022.
19/23
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Luka Modric of Croatia battles for possession with Jan Vertonghen of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
20/23
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
Referee Anthony Taylor awards a penalty that was disallowed by VAR during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
21/23
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
Referee Anthony Taylor checks VAR for a penalty that was disallowed during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
22/23
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images
Referee Anthony Taylor gestures before heading to the VAR booth for review during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Dec. 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
23/23
Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Yannick Carrasco of Belgium fights Luka Modric of Croatia for possession during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 1, 2022.