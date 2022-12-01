Day 12 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup saw Morocco leading Canada by two early-game goals by halftime, with the Canadian team scoring one point with a own goal by Morocco's goalkeeper. Morocco won the match 1–2, and will advance to the Round of 16.

Croatia will also advance to the Round of 16 after ending in a scoreless draw in their match against Belgium.

Germany scored three late goals to overcome a 2-1 deficit for a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. But the comeback victory wasn't enough to push the 2014 champs through due to Japan's 2-1 upset of Spain.