World Cup Day 4 in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 31 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo Today's action will see Switzerland take on Cameroon, Uruguay vs. South Korea, Portugal vs. Ghana, and Brazil vs. Serbia. 6 photos 1/6 David Ramos/FIFA via Getty Images Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon controls the ball against Ruben Vargas of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 2/6 Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images Cameroon's defender #03 Nicolas Nkoulou controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Nov. 24, 2022. 3/6 Claudio Villa/Getty Images Granit Xhaka of Switzerland competes for a header against Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 4/6 Dan Mullan/Getty Images Breel Embolo (R) of Switzerland celebrates scoring their first goal with their teammates Granit Xhaka (L) and Xherdan Shaqiri (C) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 5/6 Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Yann Sommer of Switzerland celebrates after their team's first goal by Breel Embolo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 6/6 Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Cameroon's midfielder #18 Martin Hongla (C) fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender #03 Silvan Widmer (L) and Switzerland's midfielder #08 Remo Freuler during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, on Nov. 24, 2022. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup