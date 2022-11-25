World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 21 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo Day six of the World Cup will see Wales playing against Iran, Qatar versus Senegal, the Netherlands against Ecuador and the United States matching up against England. 12 photos 1/12 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ramin Rezaeian of Iran celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 2/12 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ramin Rezaeian scores Iran’s second goal Ramin Rezaeian of Iran celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 3/12 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Alireza Jahanbakhsh, left, and Majid Hosseini of Iran celebrate their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 4/12 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Roozbeh Cheshmi scores Iran’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 5/12 Patrick Smith/FIFA via Getty Images Wayne Hennessey of Wales collides with Mehdi Taremi of Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Hennessey received a red card for the foul. 6/12 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca red cards Wayne Hennessey of Wales for his foul during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. 7/12 Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images Neco Williams of Wales during the Group B FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Wales and IR Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. 8/12 Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Joe Rodon of Wales, right, fights for possession against Sardar Azmoun of Iran during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and Iran at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. 9/12 Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images Ramin Rezaeian of Iran battles for the ball with Ethan Ampadu of Wales during the Group B FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Nov. 25, 2022 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. 10/12 School children at Rhiwbeina Primary School, Cardiff, Wales, watch the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran, Nov. 25, 2022. 11/12 Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images School children at Rhiwbeina Primary School, Cardiff, Wales, watch the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran, Nov. 25, 2022. 12/12 Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images Iran’s Mehdi Taremi, right, fights for possession against Ethan Ampadu of Wales in their Group B World Cup 2022 match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup More Photo Galleries The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: In Photos World Cup Day 5 in Photos Spain Opens With a 7–0 Blowout Against Costa Rica and Japan Takes a Surprise Win: World Cup Day 4 in Photos Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos