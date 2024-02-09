Super Bowl

You can legally bet on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts, but there are rules

For the first time in history, Massachusetts residents can place legal sports bets online during the Super Bowl, but certain types of bets will not be allowed

By Kirsten Glavin

Sunday will mark the first time in history that Massachusetts will allow legal online and mobile sports betting for the Super Bowl, and the event is poised to smash records.

While many are already diving deep into their wallets for game day, certain bets will not be allowed.

Due to a vote by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday, certain prop bets, or side wagers, are not permitted.

Bay Staters cannot bet on:

  • The team to get the opening kickoff
  • If the coin toss will be re-taken
  • The coin toss call result
  • The Gatorade color poured over the winning team's coach
  • The length of the National Anthem

"Overall, this will be the most bet Super Bowl ever," said Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst with Bookies.com.

According to Speros, at least a quarter to a half-a-million people will bet legally in Massachusetts, but reiterated that prop bets must relate to the actual gameplay.

For Taylor Swift fans, it may not be the most optimal news.

"You can bet along the Taylor Swift theme," explained Speros, "but you can't bet on stuff like her clothes, or her shoes, or whether or not she's going to cry."

Instead, people have been forced to get creative to keep the fun legal.

"There was one I think called 'Karma,' which was 'Travis Kelce doesn't catch the ball and the 49ers win,'" Speros said.

As for which bet is most popular heading into Super Bowl Sunday, Speros pointed to Kelce.

"The Kelce anytime touchdown bet is probably the most popular one overall, from what I've seen," he said.

