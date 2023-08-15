Here's when Tanner Houck is expected to return for Red Sox

The reinforcements keep on coming for the Boston Red Sox.

Shortstop Trevor Story, left-hander Chris Sale, and right-hander Garrett Whitlock each were activated from the injured list over the last week. Righty Tanner Houck is set to join them on Boston's active roster.

Houck, who has been on the IL since June 19 after suffering a facial fracture on a comebacker, is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Astros in Houston. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reports Houck will start when he returns.

In 13 starts with the Red Sox this season, Houck is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA in 67 2/3 innings. During the 2022 season, the 27-year-old posted a 3.15 ERA in 32 games, 28 of those appearances out of the bullpen.

Houck is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. He has a 3.86 ERA through 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts in his two WooSox outings.

The Red Sox will begin a 10-game road trip Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.