Why Trevor Story's return to Red Sox has been delayed

The Boston Red Sox sure could use Trevor Story right about now, so what's keeping him from returning to the big-league club?

The two-time All-Star shortstop, who underwent surgery on his right elbow in January, began his rehab assignment with Double-Portland on July 21. After three games with the Sea Dogs, he continued his rehab at Triple-A Worcester where he continued to rake.

Through 13 minor-league games, Story is hitting .300/.417/.700 with four homers and nine RBIs while looking spry in the field. Despite that, he has decided to continue his rehab assignment through Wednesday, which is when his 20-day rehab clock expires. The Red Sox will then have 48 hours to decide whether to activate him.

On Sunday, manager Alex Cora explained why Story's long-awaited return to Boston has been delayed.

“It’s spring training for him,” Cora told reporters. “I don’t think it’s the repetitions and all that. It’s how he feels body-wise and the only guy who feels that is him. We’re supporting him. We’re helping him out with everything and hopefully after these three or four days, he feels ready, he feels good physically, and we can move forward.”

Cora emphasized the importance of assuring Story is comfortable once he returns to the lineup.

"People react differently to their rehabs and we have to respect the fact that he feels this way," Cora added. "He’s the only guy that can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume that he should be OK. That’s the way I see it.

“It’s not the arm. The repetitions are the repetitions. The at-bats are getting better. But in the end, you know what’s going to happen here. This is the best of the best and he might come out and be on fire and carry the offense for two weeks. Or he could (need time to) keep finding it. I think it’s more about the body and how he’s reacting to it. He hasn’t played in a while.”

If Story returns to the Red Sox on Thursday, it'll be for the series finale at Fenway against the Kansas City Royals. If the club waits until Friday to activate him, it'll be when the Detroit Tigers come to town to begin a three-game set.

The Red Sox enter Monday's series opener vs. Kansas City five games out of the third American League wild-card spot after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. Monday night's game marks the start of a critical 10-game stretch against three of the worst teams in the league.