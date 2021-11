INGREDIENTS

Equal parts

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bourbon

Campari

Amaro

Orange Juice, freshly squeezed

Orange twist

PREPARATION

Add the bourbon, Campari, Amaro and orange juice to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the shaker frosts, about 30 seconds. Serve straight up with an orange twist.

*A coupe or martini glass is nice for serving.