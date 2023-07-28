Celebration of life for 17-year-old Mass. girl killed in boating crash

A celebration of life was being held Friday morning for the 17-year-old killed last week in a boating crash off Cape Cod.

Sadie Mauro — a rising senior and lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High School — was known for her kindness and her smile. Her school community has been devastated and heartbroken in the wake of her death, after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis last Friday.

Those who knew Sadie Mauro described her as having a lot of heart and purpose, with a spark and sass that will be missed. The 17-year-old was killed in a boating accident over the weekend.

Friday's celebration of life was being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sherborn at 10 a.m. Family, friends and community members were invited.

The principal of Dover-Sherborn High School, John Smith, announced Sadie Mauro's death in an email to the community on Sunday, saying the rising senior died in a tragic boating accident.

"Our school community is devastated and heartbroken," Smith wrote. "Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit."

"She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors," he added of Mauro. "A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

Smith also asked everyone to keep Mauro's family in their thoughts and prayers, with Superintendent Beth McCoy adding that Mauro's parents, Jill and Chuck, live in Sherborn with her younger brother, Ian, who is a rising freshman.