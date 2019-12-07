rescue

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

By Lara Salahi

Emergency crews rescued a driver trapped in an overturned car submerged in Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to a call of an overturned car in the Jordan River shortly before 4:30a.m. on Saturday, and found the car submerged in four feet of water.

Within minutes, firefighter pulled the car out of the water and broke the windows to release the water. They used the Jaws of Life to pull the driver out of the driver's side door.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

