Major Nor’Easter Coming Tuesday

A strengthening storm responsible for the half foot of Saturday wet snow and ice is pushing into the Labrador Sea Sunday. The central pressure is forecast to 28.10 inches, the power of a category 3 Hurricane, Sunday afternoon. That storm helps deliver the coldest air New England has experienced in a couple weeks. It also becomes part of a Greenland Block that has been building for the last 10 days. At the same time, a new batch of air has moved from Siberia into Canada. AND we have one storm after another coming off the Pacific Ocean into western North America. This is a classic set up for major winter storms for all of the United States.

As the last of Saturday's wintry mix pulls out, we have black ice around early Sunday. Most of Sunday is dry despite the passing arctic front, (a few inches of snow in the mountains). Highs Sunday range from 18 north to 34 south, and falling during the afternoon, wind from the northwest 15-25 mph adds to the chill.

The next system is racing through the Midwest Sunday and Monday. Clouds increase Monday with highs near 10 north to 20 south. Snow develops in southern New England Monday night. Another Low pressure system intensifies rapidly Tuesday as it slows and move to near Nantucket Tuesday night. Central pressure of that next storm is forecast to 28.85 inches, the power of a Category 1-2 hurricane. Over Quebec there is a 30.56 inch central pressure High. That kind of gradient is capable of hurricane force wind. That is an arctic cold high pressure system feeding into a storm drawing energy from The 70 degree Atlantic Ocean Gulf Stream. The net result is a snow storm (perhaps rain on Cape Cod) with the power of a hurricane impacting New England Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight: Snow and rain ends, plenty of black ice left behind, low in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Snow showers in the mountains end, mostly sunny, high in the 20s to low 30s. Wind from the northwest 15-30 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, snow possible south late in the day, highs 10 north to low 20s south.