Cool temperatures, some showers in store for Mother's Day weekend

Cool temperatures and clouds are here to stay this weekend with a few shower chances, but it won't be a washout.

Temperatures stay pretty consistent in the 50s each and every day this weekend at the coast with a continued east flow. More 50s to near 60 farther inland where we can get some sun to bump the temp from time to time.

After Friday morning showers south, a sprinkle is possible, but some breaks of sun will be possible this afternoon.

Friday night, we become overcast with a few showers. Then, Saturday the sun emerges a bit more. A shower is likely in the mountains or at the east coast but the rest of us should stay dry.

Sunday on Mother's Day we see some afternoon pop up showers but again it won't be an all-day rain.

As we continue to have high astronomical tides this week, the minor coastal flood threat continues now through overnight Saturday/Sunday morning due to the persistent onshore flow.

It's the overnight high tides that will bring splash over and minor coastal flooding to typical low-lying areas. We get a break in the gloomy and cooler pattern by Monday as our wind shifts. And our temps reach the 70s inland with sunshine, 60s at the coast.

Unfortunately, more showers return Monday night into part of Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday reach the low 70s. And unsettled weather will remain for the rest of next week, into the weekend.