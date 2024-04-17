Cooler day ahead with showers moving in later Wednesday

Our little foray into early summer has come to an end. Wednesday marks the return of the sea breeze and more April-like temperatures.

We'll feel the pinch of the chilly winds at the coast Wednesday, with highs only making the mid and upper 50s.

Elsewhere, we should fend off the cooler winds through the early afternoon and rise into the mid-60s again.

Thursday, we're all under a grayer sky with a cool breeze blowing in from the ocean. This means a blanket of 50s will cover the Commonwealth, with the possibility that some stay in the 40s right at the water's edge.

Showers will make valiant attempts at moving into eastern Massachusetts late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some could make it as sprinkles, but for the most part, we stay dry.

And that theme plays out in the extended forecast, too. We're not staring down any big rain (or wind) events anytime soon, so it's easy street for a while.

Without any steady rains ahead, pollen will continue to climb and we could see brush firer danger rise if any gusty winds kick up. Something to be mindful of in the days ahead.