Early week warmth returns, mid-week rain remains

We're well positioned to enjoy two warm days to kick off the first full week of May.

With occasional clouds Monday, high temperatures touch 70°. Except areas on Cape Cod, that are cooler along the water's edge, in the 60s.

There will be morning fog, but Tuesday promises even more warmth as temperatures touch 75° in central Massachusetts and near 80° for MetroWest. The day is plenty of dry, but that's changed mid-week, as a decently stout weather system swings overhead.

The showers are expected to start midday and continue through the evening. Isolated thunder and lightning are possible, as warmer temperatures are near.

The rain will trend through the second half of the week and into the weekend. Each day temperatures are in the 50s, especially in Boston.

On Mother's Day, warmer and drier air pushes in. We're expecting a few clouds and the day seems dry for now.