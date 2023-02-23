FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Brings Sleet, Freezing Rain and Makes for Slick Commute

A tricky commute is likely on Thursday morning. Freezing rain and sleet will continue to fall just to the north and west of I-95.

Temperatures in Boston will be just above freezing, so from the city south and east, we can expect plain rain.

Throughout the day, colder, but drier air will move in. Sleet, freezing rain, and rain are reduced to light freezing drizzle throughout the afternoon. Very icy conditions are possible during the evening commute home. Interior areas fall into the 20s.

There were a number of school closings, delays and remote learning days in New England on Thursday due to the ice storm. An updated list can be found here.

More Wintry Weather Thursday Night

Thursday night, a second round of icing is possible. Light freezing rain, and sleet will fall, as temperatures hover around the freezing mark for Boston, and in the 20s north and west. Cape Cod and the Islands will generally be rain throughout the entire event. Interior Bristol, and Norfolk Counties will see some mixing with sleet, and freezing rain depending on temperature.

When Will the Winter Weather End?

Friday morning, sleet and freezing rain gradually taper off, likely another tough commute for the morning hours. Expect sun by afternoon, and highs in the middle 30s. Saturday is bitterly cold, and windy. Skies are mostly cloudy, with lows around 10, and daytime highs in the middle 20’s.

Sunday, we could see some light snow in the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s cloudy with highs in the middle 30’s. Monday is mostly sunny, highs in the upper 30’s. Watching another storm threat for Tuesday, initial guidance indicates snow, but this is likely to change.