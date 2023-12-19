storm cleanup

Colder night on tap for those still without power after New England's storm

For those without power, it’s going to be hard to stay warm as lows drop into the 20s to around 30

By Brian James

NBC Universal, Inc.

At this time yesterday, we were just beginning to clean up the mess Mother Nature left behind.

With better weather today through the rest of the week, power crews and road crews should have a long, uninterrupted stretch to make a dent in the cleanup.

On the downside, with power likely to be out for many people through tonight, it’s going to be hard to stay warm in a house without power. Lows will be dropping into the 20s to around 30 under a mostly clear sky.

Estimated power outages in Maine (395,000), Massachusetts (94,000), Connecticut (22,000), Rhode Island (4,100) and New Hampshire (2,500) as of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Estimated power outages around New England as of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
NBC10 Boston
Overnight low temperatures in Greater Boston from Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, into Wednesday, Dec. 20.
NBC10 Boston
Overnight low temperatures in Greater Boston from Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, into Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a sunny and seasonal day across New England. That will be great for repair and restoration crews. It will also be great for the rest of us looking to finish up holiday shopping or traveling to your holiday destination. Highs will still be a mix of upper 30s to low 40s.

It will cool off a little more Thursday and Friday before temperatures start to nose back up Saturday though the middle part of next week.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look uneventful with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50.

NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston

More on storm cleanup around New England

power outages 8 hours ago

Cleanup, power restoration in Mass. could take days after ‘ferocious' storm

Weather 6 hours ago

Maine, Vermont devastated after storm knocks out power, floods rivers

This article tagged under:

storm cleanup
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us