Partly Cloudy and Cold Evening Ahead of Chilly Wednesday

A blocking pattern keeps us in the cool airflow and with variable clouds through the end of the week. A coastal storm strengthens way southeast of the benchmark for the end of this week.

Tonight our lows drop to the freezing mark, while northern New England will see lows in the 20s. With the wind chill, it will feel like the teens to 20s. Northern Maine will also see a few light snow showers, but most of us will stay dry overnight.

Wednesday brings another chilly day with a northeast wind and highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday into Friday our coastal storm will gather strength and move east out to sea, but it stalls and meanders slightly back towards New England. This means scattered rain will pivot Thursday night into early Friday.

Northern New England and the mountains will get a wintry mix and light snow across Maine, but that will move out from northeast to the southwest Friday morning. Winds will be strong from the northeast, north and will be between 20-30 mph inland and 30-40 mph+ near the coastline through Friday morning.

Our highest wave heights will be Friday into Saturday as the storm center deepens offshore. Waves increase to 15-25 feet offshore, bringing rough surf to our coastline. Splash over and beach erosion will be likely during the high tide cycles and repeated wave action through the weekend.

Our weather pattern changes to a more traditional west to east pattern for the weekend into next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday reach the 50s.

Next week we will see some highs around 60 with a few waves of rain.