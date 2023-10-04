It's another gorgeous day — but heavy rain looms over the weekend

It’s been such an amazing stretch of warm and sunny weather in New England.

While temperatures Wednesday won’t be as warm as they were Tuesday, highs in the mid 80s will still be seen inland Tuesday afternoon.

The sea breeze settles back in, which influences our coastal temperatures — highs will remain in the 60s for coastal Maine, lower 70s for the Cape and upper 70s in Boston. Along the MetroWest, though, thermometers should hit the 80s, with ample sunshine.

A high pressure system continues to dominate our weather through Thursday before clouds make their way in, and showers march eastbound Friday into Saturday. The cold front that’s over the Great Lakes at the moment will keep moving east, and it will trigger showers along the Berkshires and Vermont by Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday, becoming more widespread Saturday with heavy rain at times.

Tropical Storm Philippe will keep working its way over the Atlantic, crossing Bermuda Friday. The cone of trajectory keeps reaching northeastern Maine Saturday night into Sunday, which will also produce additional rain for parts of New England. With our cold front and Philippe, rainfall amounts may exceed 3 inches by the end of this event.

The heavy rain that will fall at times Saturday make localized flooding possible in northern and western New England, from western Massachusetts to much of foliage country.

NBC10 Boston Tropical Storm Phillipe's expected track includes parts of Maine into early Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

A secondary cold front will push in right after, which will bring along cooler temperatures, dropping our highs down to the 50s by Sunday.

Below-average highs will be seen Sunday into much of next week, with 50s and 60s. Normal for this time of year are temperatures in the upper 60s, but highs will top out in the low 60s through next Friday. Sunny skies will likely win the battle though from midweek onward.