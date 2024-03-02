Rain continues on Saturday afternoon in New England

Low pressure will approach from the south this afternoon bringing rainy and cool conditions to the region through Sunday morning. Steady rain will break out from south to north today with temperatures reaching the upper 40s south, mid 40s north.

Rain continues overnight with the heaviest axis south of Boston from Connecticut/Rhode Island into southeastern Massachusetts where we could see some ponding on the roadways and isolated areas of urban flooding. Wind out of the southeast will be a bit gusty across the Cape, but not expecting any issues there.

By daybreak, much of the action will shift offshore with a few lingering showers and sprinkles along the coastline. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s south, 30s north.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sunday definitely looks like the ‘pick of the weekend’ in terms of drier conditions and temperatures, especially away from the coast as we find ourselves in a north/northeasterly flow as low pressure slowly pulls away from New England.

We’ll see more in the way of sunshine inland during the afternoon, clouds may be tougher to clear along the coast, especially across the Cape where a few showers and sprinkles may linger into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 50s inland, upper 40s coast, and mid 40s far north.

We’ll remain in a northeasterly flow Monday with lots of clouds around, a stray afternoon shower/sprinkle, and temperatures pushing 50. The rest of the week looks unsettled with a system moving in Monday night bringing more showers which will continue into Tuesday.

Another system arrives Wednesday night and sticks around into Thursday with more rain, but northern areas may see some snow out of it as latest models have been trending a bit cooler…we’ll finetune that as we get a bit closer to the event, after all it is March and weather changes on the fly!

Have a great weekend!