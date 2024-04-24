Rain, slight chance of isolated t-storms Wednesday afternoon followed by temperature drop

Unlike days prior, Wednesday morning has started with overcast skies instead of sun. Because of the pattern, the clouds won't be enough to keep temperatures down though. Highs Wednesday will near 60°.

The air is a bit more humid, too, as moisture is inbound ahead of a few scattered rain showers for the early afternoon and evening. Most of the heavy rain will be located to the north, but isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, too, specifically areas that see breaks in the clouds with sun poking in.

Any storms that develop would remain below the limits or threshold of severe, but rumbles of thunder are possible through central Massachusetts around 4 p.m. and Boston closer to 5 p.m. Wednesday night, as clouds and rain clear out, temperatures will fall.

In fact, Thursday morning patchy frost will form with morning wind chills in the upper teens to 20s. The sun returns but the air remains chilly. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s for Thursday.

Friday marks a return to normal for much of the region as the air moderates back to a late April-like pattern. Even warmer weather is on the horizon for early next week, with highs near 70°.