forecast

Snow continues to fall in New England Monday, impacting morning commute: Watch live storm coverage

The Cape, South Shore and the Islands may experience another round of snow with light accumulations and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour into the afternoon

Monday will begin with snowy, slushy and wet conditions, varying by location. Most of the snowfall will occur before daybreak, with some lingering snow showers possible until noon.

The most challenging commute conditions will be from the Merrimack Valley to Worcester, where accumulations are highest.

The Cape, South Shore and the Islands may experience another round of snow with light accumulations and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour into the afternoon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Monday: AM snow, few moderate bursts through the early afternoon, breezy. Highs in the 30s.

High temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 30s during the day, creating a slushy mess for the evening commute. The evening commute will be smoother than the morning until temperatures drop quickly below freezing.

Expect any excess water to freeze overnight as Tuesday morning lows drop to the low to mid 20s, potentially causing icy conditions on roads and walkways.

See all the active weather alerts here and school closings, delays for Monday here

The rest of the week remains relatively quiet until Friday. Tuesday's highs won't quite reach above freezing, but beyond Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s for highs throughout the week, with lows below freezing each morning.

Keep an eye on Friday, as it has the potential to bring the next system — we'll provide updates as the date approaches.

More weather-related news

snow 19 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Heavy snow expected in parts of New England Sunday night

14 hours ago

At least 6 separate weather-related crashes in less than 40 minutes in Lakeville

snow 24 hours ago

Sunday to start with slushy conditions followed by heavy, wet snow

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us