Summer-like temperatures for a day, cool air and rain on the way

We have one day of pure spring weather and nice warm temperatures, before it's back to the chill we've had all week long.

Wind direction is key this time of the year and Thursday, it's a south wind helping to boost our highs, combined with the sunshine. There is a wave of rain and thunderstorm activity across northern New England and Maine.

This cluster of rain heads southeast but the energy may slowly slip into the eastern coast of Massachusetts by this afternoon through evening. Many places in western and central New England remain dry with highs soaring to near 80 across the Connecticut River Valley.

Boston will see the mid to upper 60s, while Cape Cod and Maine will stay in the 50s. Thursday night's lows dip to the 40s as some fog develops, our wind shifts, and clouds roll in.

It's back to the onshore flow for Friday and Saturday, so that means highs are stuck in the 40s to 50s at the coastline and lots of clouds around. Inland, you fare much better with temps in the 60s with some breaks of sunshine.

A few scattered showers approach far western New England for Saturday night, but most rain holds off until later Sunday. Sunday's highs also will be in the 50s. The showers move through Boston by late afternoon and evening, clearing in time for most on Monday.

Monday the rain lingers just south and offshore. For now, we're anticipating a dry day Monday with warmer temps returning. And we're talking highs in the 70s to near 80 for everyone!

In fact, Tuesday is also looking warm with 70s and sun. Wednesday into Thursday next week a backdoor front may again cool us to the 50s at the coast, 70s inland, but stay tuned since this can change.